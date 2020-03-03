Guam Police Department officers had to use physical force to subdue an individual they had approached relative to an assault complaint.

GPD spokesman Sgt Paul Tapao said officers were investigating an assault complaint in Agat on Sunday.

A woman reported to police that Rico Akin Charfauros, 27, trespassed onto her property and began shouting at her. He allegedly picked up a rebar and gestured like he was going to throw it at her.

Officers found Charfauros, near Mount Carmel School but he fled as police tried to approach him.

He was later located on a porch at a home on Calle Dellas Marteres.

Court documents state Charfauros kept shouting, "Don't come near me!" and "F--- you!" while repeatedly smoking from a glass pipe with a bulbous end.

As officers attempted to subdue him, Charfauros allegedly became combative and swung at the officers prompting police to use physical force.

Tapao said Charfauros refused medical care from medics and while en route to the Guam Memorial Hospital, he allegedly continued to be combative towards officers and spat at one of them.

Charfauros was arrested and charged with assault, reckless conduct, criminal trespass, eluding a police officer, resisting arrest, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.