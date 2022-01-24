GPD: 'Possible foul play' after man found in Yigo

Law enforcement agencies gave scant details Sunday as officers investigated what led to a man being found 'unresponsive' at a ranch off Chalan Emsley.

The incident was reported to the Dededo police precinct around 7:26 a.m. Sunday and was initially reported as a suicide, according to a statement from the Guam Police Department.

But when officers responded, they saw the man, who was unresponsive, had "injuries indicative from possible foul play," GPD stated.

Police did not release the nature of the injuries and did not state whether a suspect is in custody or on the run.

Officers of GPD's Criminal Investigation Section have assumed the investigation, including "the necessary follow-up investigation," GPD stated.

Subsequent calls to the police department and hospitals did not yield answers as of 9 p.m.

Condition not disclosed

The Guam Fire Department did not disclose the man's condition when emergency responders treated or transported him.

"Because GPD is still conducting their investigation, GFD cannot comment on the patient's status," Guam Fire Department spokesperson Kevin Reilly said.