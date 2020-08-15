GPD provides phone numbers for precincts

The Guam Police Department announced that effective Sunday Aug. 16 residents wishing to file a complaint can call the respective precinct and wait in their car for further instructions from our officers. The telephone numbers are:

• Dededo Precinct Command: 632-9808// 632-9811

• Tumon-Tamuning Precinct Command: 649-6330

• Central Precinct Command: 475-8541

• Southern Precinct Command: 472-8915

• Police Dispatch: 472-8911// 475-8615-7

Additionally, GPD’s Records and ID Section, Recreational Boating and Safety and the Armory will be closed effective Aug. 17.

In light of the island moving into PCOR1, the Guam Police Department remains committed in providing safety and security to the greater community and will continue to respond to calls or any emergency needs.