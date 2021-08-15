Wear your face mask or risk a citation.

That’s the message officials are sending in light of the increase in COVID-19 cases and the confirmation that the delta variant has spread on Guam.

Any individual or business caught violating the executive order out in public can expect to receive a citation from either the Department of Public Health and Social Services or the Guam Police Department.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Wednesday asked Public Health and GPD to continue enforcing the mask mandate and to issue citations to those who fail to comply.

“Officers can issue citations,” GPD spokesperson Sgt. Mike Aguon said on Thursday. “Everybody must wear a mask regardless of how they feel and what they think about the situation of coronavirus, the executive order is that law. Not wanting to wear a mask is your own opinion. If you choose not to wear your mask, then you are choosing to stay home because that’s the only place you can be and not wear it. If you come out to the public, by executive order, you must wear that mask unless you are exercising or not with a gathering.”

Aguon said officers have not started issuing citations to mask violators, but they’ve been on patrol whenever health officials need them to step in.

“They feel safer when we are with them, so it’s usually an officer or two that joins them,” he said. “Our basic concern is everybody’s concern. We are a part of the community. Our job as law enforcement is to ensure all laws or executive orders are followed. When we go there we try to explain to them that we are not just here as police officers. We are here as a part of the community that we all want to be safe. None of us want to catch coronavirus and bring it home and get our family infected. It means a lot to us to ensure that everybody does their part.”

Remiliza Oriondo, environmental public health officer at Public Health, said the mask mandate is not new, but the lifting of pandemic restrictions makes mask-wearing key to stopping the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

“It’s just right now, with the lifting of all these restrictions, we are still mandated to wear masks in congregations and in businesses, and health-regulated establishments,” Oriondo said. “The only time patrons can remove their mask is when they are actively eating and drinking and for safety precautions when they are engaged in sports or physical activity. Other than that, they should always wear their mask.”

The local health department welcomes the police department's help.

“It’s good to have that backup if in case we are not able to respond right away, then GPD can assist us,” Oriondo said. “They are really good support when it comes to ensuring the safety of both the public and the enforcement officers. It’s just good to really have them there.”

COVID-19 penalties

Businesses:

• First offense per violation: $1,000.

• Second offense per violation: $2,500.

• Third offense and more: $10,000.

Individuals (convicted):

• First offense: $100.

• Second offense: $250.

• Third offense or more: $1,000.

Though the recent uptick in positive cases has prompted greater enforcement for the community to wear masks, Oriondo said, ultimately, the island should work together to avoid a surge or outbreak.

“The goal for implementation of these regulations is not really to cite, but for all of us as a community to realize the gravity of what’s happening with everyone getting sick, the symptoms of people who test positive and what they could go through," she said. “We are still in a public health emergency, and we shouldn’t forget that. This virus continues to evolve, having different strains now. We just need to continue to be mindful of each other's health and safety.”

DPHSS continues to inspect businesses throughout the community to ensure compliance of the mask-wearing requirement and other safety rules.

Anyone with questions regarding the enforcement, regulations or guidance memos can contact the Division of Environmental Health at 671-300–9579.