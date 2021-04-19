GPD pursuing leads on missing man

The Guam Police Department continues its search for Fernando Canlas, who was last seen April 8 near his home in Yigo.

Police spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said the investigation is now focused on targeted leads reported to police and the family, such as possible sightings of the 71-year-old man. A command post has been disbanded, but the case remains active, Tapao said.

Officers also have reached out to neighborhood watch groups in Sinajana and Agana Heights, according to Tapao, soliciting information and asking residents to be on the lookout for Canlas.

Volunteers also searched over the weekend, according to Canlas' daughter Analyn Canlas Gagarin.

Canlas is in the early stages of dementia, his daughter said, and he also has stage 3 rectal cancer, undergoing treatment every two weeks.

Residents have been asked to keep an eye out for Canlas in Barrigada and Mangilao. Gagarin said these are villages where the family once resided.

"At this point, we just want to find him, regardless, in any condition," she said previously to The Guam Daily Post.

Canlas was last seen wearing a white shirt and black shorts with slippers. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call 486-5578 or the Guam Police Department at 472-8911.