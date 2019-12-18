The number of shootings reported to police in the last three years has declined by nearly 50%, according to Chief of Police Stephen Ignacio.

There have been 98 reports of shootings this year, down from 185 reported in 2017.

The chief said the department’s definition of shooting varies.

Of the 98 reports that carried the designation of “shooting,” 16 reports met the basic threshold for investigation and two resulted in homicides, he said.

“GPD’s classification system attaches the label of ‘shooting’ to each report in which a firearm may have been used,” said Ignacio. “This includes accidental discharge of a weapon, the illegal discharge of a firearm in celebration, acts of potential violence, and calls that later turn out to be false alarms.”

The department wanted to clarify a recent story in The Guam Daily Post relative to shootings reported in 2019.

"Raw data without context can be deceptive,” the chief said. “We accept that the media’s job is to search for the truth. While numbers don’t lie they can tell truths that aren’t so obviously understood.”

The story published on Monday by the Post revealed that police had recorded 71 shootings up until October. There were 27 reported shootings in November and December, based on GPD’s latest statement issued Tuesday.

The Post had reached out to the department to get information about the number of shootings reported to GPD in previous years but was told that it needed to file a Freedom of Information Act request to get that information.

“As a father and as someone who asks officers to risk their lives every day on our behalf, I know that any act of violence is too much, but we live in a world with bad people and our job is to find and stop them,” Ignacio said.

Police meanwhile continue to investigate the latest shootings that were reported in Mangilao and Yigo.