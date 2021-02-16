The Guam Police Department has new hours of operations at the Records and Identification Section, ITC Building in Tamuning.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays to Fridays for both appointments and walk-ins for the following documents:

• Police clearances

• Crash reports

• Criminal and non-criminal abstract reports

Appointments must be made for first-time firearms identification applicants and firearms renewal. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

Appointments can be made via email at records@gpd.guam.gov or call 475-8500/8506.

All customers entering GPD’s Records and ID Section will be required to wear a mask and will have their temperature checked. Customers will also be asked to sanitize their hands and to adhere to social distancing guidelines.