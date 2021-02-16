GPD Records & ID Section has walk-in hours for certain services

GPD: A Guam Police Department vehicle is pictured Thursday, Jan. 4, in Hagåtña. Post file photo

The Guam Police Department has new hours of operations at the Records and Identification Section, ITC Building in Tamuning.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays to Fridays for both appointments and walk-ins for the following documents:

• Police clearances

• Crash reports

• Criminal and non-criminal abstract reports

Appointments must be made for first-time firearms identification applicants and firearms renewal. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

Appointments can be made via email at records@gpd.guam.gov or call 475-8500/8506.

All customers entering GPD’s Records and ID Section will be required to wear a mask and will have their temperature checked. Customers will also be asked to sanitize their hands and to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you