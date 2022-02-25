Another homicide investigation is underway after human remains were found in a trash fire just off Route 10 in Chalan Pago on Jan. 29.

It’s been 28 days and detectives with the Guam Police Department are nowhere closer to identifying the male victim or locating any potential suspects.

Police Chief Stephen Ignacio, on Friday, released sketches of the victim’s tattoos in hopes that the community can help to identify him.

When asked about the victim being decapitated, the chief stated, “The parts of the body we found were not sufficient enough to help us in the identification. You know our basic identification consists of facial recognition, dental identification, handprints and maybe other scars, marks or tattoos. But we’ve come a point where we don’t have those things available to us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call GPD at 671-475-8615~17.