GPD report: Crime down, more arrests made in 2021

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced local crime rates have dropped, according to the 2021 Uniform Crime Report released by the Guam Police Department.

The finding is one of many data sets released Tuesday by the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration through the publishing of GPD statistics, which is supposed to occur annually. The report for 2022 is pending.

In the meantime, statistics compiled in the 2021 Uniform Crime Report show there were decreases in violent crimes as a whole, a category that includes offenses such as rape, robbery, burglaries and motor vehicle thefts. The group of crimes decreased from 2020 numbers, according to the report.

In particular, violent crimes decreased year over year by 5.4%, from 703 to 665, burglaries by 3.9%, from 1,324 to 1,272, and motor vehicle thefts by 9.3%, from 364 to 330, the release states.

The total number of arrests, however, increased by 7.15%, or from 6,905 to 7,339, in 2020 and 2021 respectively, with drug-related arrests, in particular, going from 721 in 2020 to 798 in 2021.

Leon Guerrero said the data is evidence that "the state of public safety is growing stronger," primarily in response to the methamphetamine epidemic as law enforcement agencies were tasked with "increasing drug-related investigations and seizures."

"Based on that report, police not only targeted high-priority crimes with success, they've delivered at a standard that dropped a record rate of crimes," Leon Guerrero said.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio and GPD Police Chief Stephen Ignacio attributed the results to the community and the use of social media.

"We read the same headlines and the same viral posts online, but we're also keenly aware that our community plays a key role in deploying safety personnel. In addition to the investments made under our administration, we trust our people to help strengthen public safety," Tenorio said.

Ignacio, for his part, said social media influences public perception on the state of local crime, which can be clarified by the data collected by GPD.

"Before smartphones and news alerts, there would be a string of crimes in one village, but, at the end of the day, only the village people (would) hear about it. Today, if there is a single high-profile crime, a large part of the island learns about it through Whatsapp within the hour. The picture of today's crimes has been amplified through modern media, but the rate of arrests has increased, as well. It's just not as amplified," said Ignacio.

Increases shown

Although the overall rate of crime decreased from 2020 to 2021, the UCR also shows certain crimes reached their highest points of the governor's first term.

For violent crimes, both murders and aggravated assault, statistics show they have both risen, for some in a one-year span, and others since the governor took office in 2019.

The number of murders in 2021 was at nine compared to seven in 2020 and 2019. Aggravated assaults reported to police rose from 378 to 419 from 2020 to 2021, but are down from a high of 527 in the governor's first term.

Home robberies made up the highest number of all robberies in 2021, with 23, compared to 16 in 2020 and 18 in 2019. This was the only category to have risen out of all forms of robberies tracked by GPD.

Property crimes, such as theft and arson, also are the highest in the term, with 3,670 related crimes reported in 2021.

And with the island's drug problem noted by administration officials, reports of illegal drug possession also rose during the governor's first term, going from 228 in 2019 to 668 in 2021.

The report also tracks how many crimes reported to police were "cleared" with an arrest in the case. According to the UCR, of the 14,488 offenses investigated by police in 2021, 9,847 arrests were made, which translates to about 68% of suspects taken into police custody that year.

One of the crimes with a lower percentage of arrests made was rape.

In 2021, 180 rapes were reported, with 56, or 31.1% of cases, cleared by arrest - which is the lowest rate in the four-year span tracked by the report: between 2017 and 2021. It is also the lowest during the governor's first term - down from a high of 56.7% in 2019.

The Guam Daily Post heard no immediate comments on these statistics from the governor's office or GPD as of press time Tuesday.

The UCR for 2022 has yet to be released, however, Ignacio stated, on Feb. 24, at a roundtable discussion held before the 37th Guam Legislature, "it was in the works" and will take a couple of months to complete.