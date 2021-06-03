Sworn to protect and serve the island with a leaner budget, Guam Police Department Chief Stephen Ignacio presented his fiscal 2022 proposed budget to the 36th Guam Legislature’s Committee on Appropriations at the Guam Congress Building on Wednesday afternoon.

“The staff and management of the Guam Police Department continue to work closely with BBMR and DOA to ensure that we are meeting the intent of the current budget act, and developing solutions that would assist us in achieving the priorities of GPD, while understanding that we must be as efficient as possible,” said Ignacio. “These priorities are to ensure our personnel are led, paid, trained, and equipped to perform their duties.”

The department’s total proposed budget for fiscal 2022 is $36,352,722, which includes money from the General Fund, special fund, and federal fund match.

GPD's budget proposal:

• Personnel: $26.5 million from the General Fund, $4.3M from special funds

• Operations: $2 million from the General Fund, $335,558 from special funds

• Utilities: $960,000 from General Fund

• Federal fund match: $2.2 million

GPD's presentation shows its proposed personnel budget will be $30.8 million, $2 million less than its budget this year.

The chief said he plans to significantly increase recruitment of trainees; sustain a civilian support staff; beef up its fleet, equipment and supplies; and work on future precincts in Yigo and Talofofo.

GPD currently has 268 sworn officers and 61 civilian support personnel.

It used to have about 300 officers but many have retired or moved on to other jobs.

“GPD is committed to our governor’s expectations to develop a policing effort consistent with the governor’s safe streets initiative,” he said.

Senators applauded the GPD management for continuing to work to keep the island safe with the money that they are given each year.