GPD reservists to get stipend raise

Peter Wolford has been a reservist with the Guam Police Department since 1977 and has received a $250 monthly stipend for his service throughout his career.

The fight to get the reservists a pay increase has gone on for more than three decades, and on Thursday, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero signed a measure that would finally give the reservists more money for their work.

“This bill is long overdue," said Sen. Joe San Agustin, author of Bill 215-35 COR, which established the stipend rate for members of the Guam Police Department Civilian Volunteer Police Reserve program. “This is something that should have been taken care of many years ago. I already spoke with the chief that when we start talking about the budget then we look at how we can take care of the police department.”

The measure, now Public Law 35-59, was the first for the governor to sign into law in 2020.

“What a great day," said Leon Guerrero, as she entered the large conference room at Adelup for the bill-signing ceremony. “This piece of legislation doubles the salary of police reservists from $250 to $500 monthly. To make sure we retain them and encourage more to become police reservists, I think compensation is a big thing.”

Police Chief Stephen Ignacio said: “It’s a very important day to the police reservists. We are happy when they show up for work because it relieves some of the workload.”

Wolford said the pay increase shows public officials do support the reservists.

"At least it's going to help out with the economy going up," said Wolford. "It's going to help especially with the uniform. I'm glad these senators finally went through with it."

“We want to make sure getting the augmentation to help support the men and women in blue is at the forefront," said acting Lt. Gov. Tina Muña Barnes.

Public safety Chairman Sen. Jose Pedo Terlaje gave his word to the group of officers at the ceremony that he would “make sure we enhance not only the salary but the number of those in the police department.”

GPD has 302 officers on its force.