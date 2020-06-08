A man is listed in stable condition at the Guam Memorial Hospital where he was treated after he was stabbed.

The Guam Police Department Tumon Precinct Command responded to a stabbing complaint at the Hemlani’s Commercial Apartment’s in Tamuning at 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 7.

Preliminary police reports suggest that shortly before 4 p.m. on Sunday, the male victim was with a group of men by the New Plaza Market in Tamuning. While there, an altercation occurred with the victim and one of the individual’s, resulting in the victim being stabbed in his back area.

The male victim proceeded home and immediately informed his wife in which police were contacted.

This case is ongoing and has been forwarded to GPD’s Criminal Investigation.