GPD retention pay backed up 5 pay periods

Officers with the Guam Police Department soon will be getting the retention pay they’ve waited for since the start of the new year.

Police are to receive 10% and 15% retention pay each time they get their checks.

But the money hasn’t been paid out for the past five pay periods.

“There was a delay and a lot of back and forth between my financial officer and our analyst at (the Bureau of Budget and Management Research) on the certification of the pay,” said Police Chief Stephen Ignacio.

According to the police chief, part of the delay was due to increments, or salary adjustments, not being processed in a timely manner.

“There was a lot of back and forth. Performance evaluation reports were due and that affects the increments and rate of pay. But we were finally able to finalize the retention pay spreadsheet and it was approved by the BBMR director,” Ignacio said.

Officers expressed concern to The Guam Daily Post after not receiving the pay for the past 2-1/2 months.

The Post reached out to the chief on the issue, and on Friday he confirmed his staff will be getting back pay for the full amount of retention pay owed.

Ignacio said the nonpayment wasn't due to cash flow, but administrative paperwork instead.

“There is a commitment, and we are going to pay it. It’s going to be on track moving forward because its been approved and we squared away the pay,” he said. “To my officers, thank you for the work that you do and for being patient. Your pay is coming, and you will see it soon.”