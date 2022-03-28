The Guam Police Department could be bringing back several of its retirees within the next month to help alleviate the shortage of manpower and assist with the rise in crime reported throughout the island.

Police Chief Stephen Ignacio said they are working with Department of Administration to vet the interested police retirees.

“We’ve consulted with the legal counsel, and we are still bound to do a background investigation, a polygraph, a psych eval, and a drug test. That’s the requirements under the enabling act when employing police officers. We are going through that process. Quite a few have been vetted for on boarding,” said Ignacio. “We have to consider that some of these retirees left in the 90’s or early 2000’s. A lot has changed in the police department. Because they are going to be sworn officers, they will have to do firearms training and understand the current rules and regulations of GPD, and the current laws that exist because some may have been changed.”

At least a dozen GPD retirees attended a recent meeting with Adelup to discuss their potential return to the force.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Officials have discussed how the retirees would be brought on board to assist with office duties at the precincts.

“Administrative work is what keeps the wheels of the department going. Administrative work is making sure reports are turned in so the AGs’ can get them to prosecute criminals. That is an important step. They are making sure officers get paid. The sad reality is we don’t have the administrative civilian staff to do this and some of the officers we do tap on may have an issue that prevents them from being out on patrol,” he said. “We are thinking out of the box to increase public safety. It’s been hard on our community; it’s been hard on our police department. We’ve been on 12 hour shifts since 2015. That’s a long time and it takes its toll on our officers. They don’t catch a break. This will be a welcome relief for our officers and for our community who will see more officers out on the street.”

Ignacio is hoping to have the officers that complete the necessary hiring requirements begin working in the next three weeks.

The chief adds that the compensation and bonuses for the retirees have not yet been finalized.