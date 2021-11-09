A local radiologist was trying to leave a Tamuning apartment before his alleged killer choked and stabbed him, according to the Guam Police Department.

Akmal “AK” Khozhiev is being held at the Department of Corrections in connection with a deadly stabbing reported in Tamuning on Sunday.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Khozhiev, 27, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated murder, three counts of aggravated assault, strangulation, felonious restraint, two counts of assault, use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, and two counts of family violence.

According to police, patrol officers responded to a stabbing at Poinciana Apartments along Farenholt Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

Dr. Miran Ribati, 44, a radiologist who has lived on Guam for over a decade, was found lifeless at the scene.

Video captured on cellphone and widely circulated on social media showed officers ordering Khozhiev out of the apartment. He had blood on his hands, arms and feet.

Guam police spent hours at the crime scene and continue to investigate.

Investigators learned the suspect and victim got into an argument when the victim tried to leave the suspect’s apartment, police said.

The suspect stopped him before allegedly choking and stabbing the victim with a foreign object.

The suspect’s mother and sister tried to stop the suspect, but were also attacked, police said.

The victim and the suspect’s mother and sister then ran out of the apartment before the suspect again allegedly attacked the victim in the stairwell area.

The Guam Fire Department confirmed a woman was taken from the scene to GMH for treatment. She was in stable condition.

‘Very dangerous’

Khozhiev was a trainer at Steel Athletics up until three months ago when he was terminated. Steel Athletics owner JJ Ambrose said Khozhiev had been making threats to staff and customers.

“I don’t know what he was into, if it was mental health issues or drugs or both, but we had to let him go. There was a lot of incidents that happened in a short amount of time, just very drastic, very sudden and violent even,” Ambrose said.

“He sent a lot of threatening videos to me and to people in the gym. We’ve called the cops many times in the last two months. I thought we did everything we could as fair warning to the community, but I guess AK and Miran had a special relationship. Miran was still training him outside of the gym. They’d go to the beach.”

Ribati also trained at the gym for the past four years.

“I wished I would’ve reached out sooner to Miran to tell him that AK is very dangerous,” he said. “I saw the threat but I never in my wildest dreams would've thought waking up to something like this.”

Ambrose posted on the gym’s social media asking the community to say a prayer for Ribati and his family.

“It still seems so surreal that he’s gone. He was a quiet guy. He worked so hard in the gym. Having him around was such as blessing for us. He would come in off hours and work so hard. He had so many goals and so many dreams he wanted to accomplish. He was one of those doctors that lived life by example. He trained everyday and ate well to take care of himself,” he said. “He was such a beautiful soul and I loved that he genuinely wanted to help people.”

Death of a colleague

GMH officials released a statement on the death of Ribati, who served as an interventional radiologist at GMHA for over three years.

"His talents were undeniable and impeccable; his passion unparalleled; his accolades from patients in droves. He will be sorely missed among colleagues, staff and the entire Guam health care community," according to the GMHA statement.

"Our hearts and condolences are with Dr. Ribati’s family. May God bless them and support them in this difficult time."

The hospital will provide counseling services for colleagues "as we all process, heal and make sense of this tragic loss."

"GMHA cannot comment any further at this time," the statement concludes. "We ask the community and media to allow time and space for Dr. Ribati’s family and peers to recover from this sudden passing."