GPD: Robbery hospitalizes elderly man

Detectives are investigating a robbery that sent an elderly man to the hospital.

On Thursday, the Guam Police Department issued a statement about an aggravated assault complaint on Chalan Tromohu in Dededo.

According to the news release, the incident occurred Wednesday morning and sent an elderly man to Guam Regional Medical City, where he was in critical condition.

“A status update was later provided where the victim's condition was upgraded to stable and responsive,” the release added.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

GPD's Criminal Investigation Division has since been tasked to look into the case and their preliminary findings implicate two men. According to GPD, two men attacked the elderly man on his property early Wednesday morning.

“Detectives will be conducting canvassing operations in the area and are asking the community's assistance with any information regarding this incident,” the release stated.

As of Friday, the case remains active, according to GPD spokeswoman Officer Berlyn Savella.