North and southbound lanes at Polaris Polaris along Route 1 are flooded this morning.

The Guam Police Department is urging residents to take other routes.

This morning, the National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office issued an urban and small stream flood advisory for Guam.

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

Heavy rain due to thunderstorms will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to one inch of rain has already fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include areas of Dededo, Tamuning, Yigo, Mangilao, Ordot-Chalan Pago, Barrigada, Agana Heights, Andersen AFB, Talofofo, Mongmong-Toto-Maite, Yona, Sinajana, Inarajan, Asan, Agat, Merizo, Piti, Santa Rita, and Umatac.

Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautionary actions:

· Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry;

· Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown;

· If driving, be alert for low visibilities and slippery roads in heavy rain;

· Slow down where water is ponding on the road;

· Avoid walking or driving through flood waters. Just 6 inches of moving water can knock you down, and 2 feet of water can sweep your vehicle away;

· Avoid camping, parking, or hiking along streams, rivers, and creeks during heavy rainfall. These areas can flood quickly and with little warning;

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense (GHS/OCD) advise the community to practice extreme caution while traveling in rainy conditions, driving below the speed limit and allowing enough braking distance between vehicles.