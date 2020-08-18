Nineteen new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed by health officials on Tuesday.

That’s 75 new positive cases over three days – 14 confirmed Sunday, 42 on Monday and 19 on Tuesday. The governor has said she’s watching the number of new cases to determine whether Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 can be lifted at the end of the initial two-week period, or if it will need to be extended.

There were 453 samples tested by the Department of Public Health and Social Services and its partners on Tuesday. Since March, more than 29,200 tests have been administered.

As of Tuesday, there have been a total of 577 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with five deaths and 353 people released from isolation. There are 219 active cases. Of those cases, 503 are civilians and 74 are military service members.

The overall positive rate for the island is about 1.9%, according to DPHSS.

On Aug. 17, there were 22 confirmed positives reported by Naval Hospital Guam. Lt. Cmdr. Richard Moore, Joint Region Marianas public affairs officer, said the 22 included active-duty service members, National Guard members, civilians and military dependents.

The Pay-Less Supermarket location in Dededo closed Tuesday after an employee tested positive. The store plans to reopen today after sanitizing and deep cleaning the store and testing store workers, Pay-Less announced.

The JIC announced certain employees of the Guam Department of Education, Port Authority of Guam and Guam Police Department tested positive:

• Southern High School: 2 cases

• Guam Police Department: 2 cases. The two officers are assigned to GPD’s specialized units, which have minimal contact with the greater community, JIC stated.

• Inarajan Elementary School: 1 case.

• Port Authority of Guam: 1 case. The individual who tested positive had limited exposure at the Port as the employee began to isolate at home at the onset of symptoms.

The agencies are working closely with DPHSS to conduct contact tracing for the employees, officials stated. A close contact is an individual who has come in face-to-face contact with a confirmed COVID-19 individual for at least 10 minutes or more and within 6 feet, or who has had direct contact with infectious secretions of the confirmed COVID-19 individual.

The agencies also are sanitizing the areas where the infected employees worked, officials stated.

According to Janela Carrera, DPHSS spokeswoman, available data indicates that from Aug. 9-16, there were 53 people who tested positive for COVID-19 but were asymptomatic. That’s about 39.3%.

“But we have to also note that these cases are still under investigation,” Carrera added.