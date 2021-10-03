The Guam Crime stoppers is seeking the assistance from the community relative to an aggravated assault complaint that occurred at the Global Dorm in Maite.

Preliminary Guam Police Department reports suggest that on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at around noon, an employee was painting the wall of Global Dorm when an unknown man approached him from behind and tried to hit the victim with a machete.

The victim was able to evade the attack. The unknown man then fled the area in a white Hyundai Tucson. However, he returned and fired a metal projectile using a slingshot.

The man immediately fled within the white Hyundai Tucson towards Robat Street. The victim refused any medical treatment.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the Guam Police Department at 472-8911 or 475-8615~7. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Guam Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 477-HELP or submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com. All calls will remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest or a grand jury indictment.