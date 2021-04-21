GPD searching for Eric Roy De Castro regarding Tamuning burglary investigation

The Guam Police Department is asking the community for information on the whereabouts of 33-year-old Eric Roy De Castro.

De Castro is wanted for questioning by detectives assigned to GPD'S Criminal Investigation Division relative to a burglary investigation in the Tamuning area.

Anyone with Information is asked to call GPD dispatchers at 472-8911 or 475-8615-7.

Information can also be submitted anonymously through the Guam Crime Stoppers at guam.crimestoppersweb.com. All tip Information will remain completely confidential and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest and a grand jury indictment.