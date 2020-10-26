GPD searching for man wanted for questioning in family violence case

The Guam Police Department is asking the community for help in locating 36-year-old Ray Alfred Munoz.

Police want to question Munoz regarding an ongoing assault family violence complaint.

Munoz is believed to be avoiding authorities and was last seen operating a gray Toyota Corolla GLP#: SJ39. He is also believed to be armed with a firearm.

Residents should not approach Munoz, said Sgt. Paul Tapao, GPD public affairs officer.

Anyone with information on Munoz’s possible whereabouts is asked to call GPD dispatchers at 472-8911 or 475-8615-7.

Information can also be submitted anonymously through the Guam Crime Stoppers at guam.crimestoppersweb.com.

All tip information will remain completely confidential and a cash reward of up to $1000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest and a grand jury indictment.