The Guam Police Department is asking for the public's assistance to find two men wanted in separate investigations.

On Wednesday afternoon, police spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella issued wanted flyers for Vance Jared Bamba, 34, and Conen-James Chamberlyn, 33.

Bamba and Chamberlyn are persons of interests in separate investigations and are wanted for questioning "relative to incidents of motor vehicle thefts, burglaries and other thefts," according to the flyers.

Bamba is listed as a person of interest in an attempted carjacking that took place in northern Guam.

Both men are known to have fled from police and evaded capture, with Bamba, in particular, driving recklessly.

Bamba was last seen in Macheche by Chandia Street and is known to frequent areas such as Mogfog, Astumbo, Wusstig Road, Route 16 by Hanna Mart, areas of Dededo, Latte Heights, Mangilao, Ipan and Talo'fo'fo'.

Chamberlyn was last seen around West Nandez Street in Dededo and is known to frequent areas such as Pagat, Mangilao, Latte Heights, Mogfog and Ironwood.

GPD is advising the public, if either of the two men are seen, not to approach them, but to call 911 or any Criminal Investigation Section detective through GPD dispatch at 671-475-8615~7.

According to Post files, Chamberlyn was charged in 2018 in connection to driving a vehicle with a defective headlight while under the influence of a controlled substance.