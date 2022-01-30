The Guam Police Department is asking the community to report any recent missing persons or contact them if they have any family members whose return home is overdue.

Officials released a public service announcement Saturday afternoon. The announcement didn't say why police officers are making this particular request.

Anyone with any missing persons to report, is asked to contact police dispatch at 671-475-8615~7.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the Guam Police Department at 472-8911 or 475-8615~7. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Guam Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 477-HELP or submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com. All calls will remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest or a grand jury indictment.