The Guam Police Department is asking the community to report any recent missing persons or to contact them if they have any family members whose return home is overdue.

Officials released a Public Service Announcement Saturday afternoon. The announcement didn't say why police officers are making this particular request.

However, on Saturday morning Guam Fire Department reported discovering what could be human remains. Units had responded to a trash fire in Chalan Pago, off of Route 10. It was after the fire was extinguished when they found the remains, officials said.

Anyone with any missing persons to report, is asked to contact police dispatch at 671-475-8615, 671-475-8616, or 671-475-8617.