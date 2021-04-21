The Guam Police Department is seeking the community's assistance in two mail theft cases that occurred in Dededo.

Police received two mail theft complaints in the Dededo area, said GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

Police reported that the first incident occurred Saturday, March 27, around 4 a.m. on West Santa Barbara Avenue.

Surveillance video of the theft was captured, depicting a man wearing a dark-colored tank top and dark shorts, and carrying a red backpack. The footage showed the individual walking up to a mailbox, retrieving mail and leaving.

A second incident occurred nearly two weeks later, on April 7 around 1:30 p.m. Tapao said the suspect stole the mail five minutes after it was delivered.

Video surveillance captured a man driving a dark-colored hatchback next to the mailbox fronting a house on West Santa Barbara, Dededo, and taking the mail from within the box.

Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares said she was alerted to the thefts through the village's Neighborhood Watch chat groups, but could not recognize the individuals.

"I saw the one on West Santa Barbara that was shown on our neighborhood chat group, and then we realized it was just down the street from us. And so one of the officers said, 'Can you give me the name of the resident?' and of course, we gave the name. The resident was actually on the chat group," said Savares.

She said police connected with the victim in the case. She said reporting criminal activity shouldn't stop at social media.

"Lucky it was caught on camera ... people have cameras to protect themselves. But these people are fast. The important thing is if you are the victim, you need to report it to the police," said the mayor.

Savares said even if an incident is shared through social media, police need to contact the victim to pursue any legal action.

"If I see a message going through and it's something that needs to be addressed, I will forward it to an officer. But the individual who is the victim still needs to report it to GPD. ... GPD still needs to get your name, the crime committed to open a case number," said Savares.

She pointed out that mail theft and tampering with mail are federal offenses.

A similar mail theft incident occurred several months ago, said Savares.

"I've seen residents where they post that somebody took mail that was outgoing from their mailbox," said Savares.

She explained that in this instance, the resident put the red flag up to notify Postal workers that mail needed to be picked up in the morning. The victim discovered someone had stolen her outgoing car payment intended for a local bank by the afternoon when the local bank had called.

The bank didn't cash the check, she said.

"They assumed that this person went to the mailbox because they saw the red flag up, took the mail, and thought that they were smarter than the bank," Savares said.

Savares believes that the recent mail thefts have to do with criminals recognizing that many island residents are receiving their economic impact payment checks through the mail.

But in other cases, she believes it has to do with kids and people who are desperate.

"Kids and people who are desperate don't care. One, kids don't know and they are going to tamper with it anyways. Number two, the ones who are desperate, they just do it anyway and hope not to get caught," said Savares.

Tapao encourages anyone who is a victim of mail theft to contact GPD at 472-8911 or submit an anonymous tip by calling the Guam Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 477-HELP.