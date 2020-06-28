On Tuesday, June 23, officers from the Central Precinct Command responded to Buenas Market in Yona relative to a robbery complaint.

Preliminary police reports suggest that around 12:30 p.m., an unknown man entered the store and waited for customers to leave. As the customers left, the unknown man proceeded behind the register counter and brandished a knife, demanding money.

Fearful for her safety, the store employee immediately handed an unknown amount of cash to the man. The unknown man then fled on foot toward the St. Francis Catholic Church.

The store employee was unharmed and provided a description of the male suspect as a heavy-set local male, standing 5 feet 4 inches, and was last seen wearing a long-sleeved maroon shirt with white letterings, a dark hat and black mask.

Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is urged to call the Guam Police Department at 472-8911 or 475-8615~7.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Guam Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 477-HELP or submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com.

All calls will remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest or a grand jury indictment.