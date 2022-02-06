The Guam Police Department is seeking residents’ help in identifying the body that Guam Fire Department firefighters found Jan. 29.
That morning, GFD was called to a trash fire off Route 10 in Chalan Pago. After the fire was extinguished they found what was believed to be human remains. GPD confirmed it was a human body that was found and reclassified their effort as a death investigation.
GPD released a public service announcement asking residents to report any recent missing persons or to contact them if there’s a family member who is overdue to return home.
Additionally, they’re asking that anyone with information relating to the incident to call to contact police dispatch at 671-475-8615~7.
