The Guam Police Department is seeking residents’ help in identifying the body that Guam Fire Department firefighters found Jan. 29.

That morning, GFD was called to a trash fire off Route 10 in Chalan Pago. After the fire was extinguished they found what was believed to be human remains. GPD confirmed it was a human body that was found and reclassified their effort as a death investigation.

GPD released a public service announcement asking residents to report any recent missing persons or to contact them if there’s a family member who is overdue to return home.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Additionally, they’re asking that anyone with information relating to the incident to call to contact police dispatch at 671-475-8615~7.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the Guam Police Department at 472-8911 or 475-8615~7. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Guam Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 477-HELP or submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com. All calls will remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest or a grand jury indictment.