The Guam Police Department is requesting an additional $2.9 million in the fiscal year 2021 budget to fund six major initiatives that include hiring an additional 100 police officers and increasing fleet, equipment and supplies.

Acting Police Commander Maj. Manny Chong and Administrative Services Officer Virginia Manglona appeared before the Legislature on Tuesday for the police department’s budget hearing.

Police Chief Stephen Ignacio was out on sick leave.

The bulk of the requested $39 million budget for fiscal 2021 would fund personnel, more specifically allow the department to hire 100 police officers in line with the administration’s Safe Streets Initiative and goal to put more police presence around the island. The $39 million included both General Fund and special fund allocations.

Chong said the 9.38% increase in next year’s budget is a direct reflection of the department’s six major initiatives that not only include significant increases in the number of sworn officers recruiting into training cycles, sustaining a civilian support staff, and increasing fleet, equipment and supplies, but also hiring 100 officers, building an evidence control section facility in Yigo and eventually utilizing grants to build two new precincts-one in Yigo and another in Talofofo.

The department currently has 365 employees – 299 sworn police officers and 66 support personnel.

The fiscal 2021 budget request seeks to increase full-time employees to 450 to accommodate more sworn officers.

“The increase is basically the recruitment of the police officer trainees. The increase from what we’re projecting to recruit,” said Chong. “Basically we’re trying to meet the governor’s intent of 100 officers by the end of the fiscal year.”

Sen. Joe San Agustin asked department officials if it was realistic that they would be able to recruit 100 police officers in the coming fiscal year.

“It’s not like you have a long list of folks willing to join,” said San Agustin.

“The problem is there isn’t enough applicants to sustain the number of applicants that we need to interview and fill those positions,” said Manglona. “The Department of Administration has a total of 173 applicants that are pending testing with them to see if they meet the requirements before they can actually certify a list.”

There are 19 recruits currently in the pipeline to be hired.

Manglona said the department is also looking to hire detention facility guards, program coordinators, administrative assistance, and customer service representatives.

Since January 2019, the department has had 19 personnel leave the department. One was terminated, 12 retired, seven left for better job opportunities, two died, three are on extended military orders, three are on extended sick leave, and one is the acting Department of Corrections director.

When asked what the department used $790,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding on, Manglona said it was spent to purchase PPEs and supplies but there was no funding for payroll.

The department is still in the process of justifying and documenting the $592,409.31 it expended up until May 5 for COVID-19 operations in hopes to get reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said Manglona.

“We’re OK with acquiring PPEs for the officers,” Chong said.

Senators inquired if the department had sought out federal grants or other resources to help the department.

“No, we haven’t reached out to apply for any other federal grants in relation to COVID that can assist the department,” said the commander.

Speaker Tina Muña Barnes urged the department to look for grant opportunities and work closely with the governor’s office to identify what’s available.