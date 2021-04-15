Fernando Canlas, 71, has been missing for a week, and while the search continues, it has been scaled back.

The Guam Police Department is the lead authority investigating Canlas’ disappearance.

On Wednesday, the command post for the search efforts was nowhere in sight.

GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said, “They scaled back. Our guys are focusing on last known sightings, known locations familiar to the individual.”

Canlas’ daughter Analyn Canlas Gagarin said she understands that GPD’s priorities have shifted.

“However, we still have a lot of volunteers from all over the island, that’s been coming into our house and still willing to support looking for my father,” she said.

Gagarin said on Wednesday, about 20 to 30 volunteers are searching the Yigo area and beyond.

The family has received reports of possible sightings in the northern area.

“A couple of calls have been made by G-Mart area up in Yigo. Those are the last recent sightings of my dad,” said Gagarin.

She said a homeless woman reported seeing her father get on a public transit bus and another report indicated that he disembarked in the Leyang, Barrigada area. However, that has not been confirmed.

The family has provided a photograph of Canlas to the Guam Regional Transit Authority so they can be on the lookout for him.

Canlas was last seen around 10 a.m. Thursday near their Yigo home. Canlas is in the early stages of dementia. He is capable of conversing but may not be inclined to speak to strangers.

“I am just afraid he doesn’t know how to get home,” Gagarin said.

She said they are focusing their search efforts in the villages of Barrigada, Sinajana and Mangilao. She said these are villages in which they have resided.

“Flyers have been posted all across the island as far as Agat. If they can just be on the lookout, he may not be in the same clothes; we don’t know,” said Gagarin.

The family remains hopeful about finding Canlas and asked that anyone with information regarding his whereabouts contact 671-486-5578 or GPD.