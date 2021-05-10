The Guam Police Department is investigating an officer involved shooting that resulted in two arrests related to a stolen vehicle.

GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao said Central Precinct Command patrol officers pursued a Jeep Wrangler that was reported stolen from the Tamuning area around 3:53 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers from other precincts joined in the pursuit from Maina to Tamuning, Harmon, Dededo and Yigo.

The pursuit ended in the Chalan Koda area in Dededo when the jeep rammed two marked patrol vehicles, said Tapao.

Three officers, two from the Central Precinct Command and one from the Tumon-Tamuning Precinct discharged their firearms at the jeep that managed to flee.

Tapao said the jeep was located parked by a home on Chalan Emsley in Yigo.

Luis Parteko Camacho, 26, and Leilani Kaitlyyn Wright, 20, were both located within a Yigo home.

Camacho was arrested on charges of theft of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, assault on a police officer and eluding a police officer.

Wright was arrested on charges of burglary to a vehicle, assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, criminal facilitation, and guilt established by complicity.

Tapao said GPD's Criminal Investigation Division and Internal Affairs Division are investigating the case and the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.