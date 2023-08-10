GPD: Stabbing linked to fatal Yigo crash

A fatal traffic collision near Yigo Pay-Less Supermarket earlier this week is linked to a stabbing at Guam Home Center in Dededo that took place before the crash, according to the Guam Police Department.

On Monday afternoon, police started an investigation into a serious traffic crash in the parking lot of the supermarket.

According to police spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella, the Highway Patrol Division learned "a silver sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on the median lane of Route 1, passing Hafa Adai Market" before it collided with another vehicle in the inner eastbound lane.

"The operator of the silver sedan lost control of the vehicle, resulting in it veering off the roadway," Savella said. "After hitting a berm in front of Pay-Less Supermarket parking lot, the vehicle went airborne and collided with several parked vehicles before finally coming to a stop in front of Island Girl Coffee Shop."

The driver, a woman, was ejected during the collision and was found in the parking lot. She was transported to Guam Regional Medical City.

The woman, according to Savella, was pronounced dead at 2:43 p.m. She has yet to be identified.

Stabbing before crash

On Tuesday, Savella told reporters the investigation into the crash remains open, but confirmed Wednesday in a separate statement that the crash was linked to a stabbing at Guam Home Center.

"The incident involved two individuals known to one another, resulting in the victim sustaining stab wounds. ... Immediately after the assault, the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, heading toward Route 1. ... Subsequently, detectives have confirmed a link between this incident and the recent traffic fatality that occurred at the parking lot of Pay-Less in Yigo," Savella stated.

Prior to the official release of the information by GPD, footage capturing the crash and immediate aftermath was accompanied by messages circulating on social media stating the woman had been fleeing the scene of a stabbing.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the aggravated assault, "gathering evidence, conducting interviews and thoroughly examining circumstances surrounding this incident," Savella stated.

"We encourage anyone who witnessed the assault or has information related to the case to come forward" and call 671-475-8614~7, Savella stated.