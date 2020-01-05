Back in the 1990s, the Guam Police Department Criminal Investigation Division had 24 officers assigned to investigate all types of criminal complaints reported to the department. From burglaries and car thefts to rapes and homicides, the detectives had a team of officers to investigate hundreds of cases reported daily to 911 and the precincts.

Other officers were assigned to the Narcotics Division and Special Investigations Section.

It's a much different story today as GPD’s Criminal Investigation Division encompasses other divisions as well and operates with less than a dozen officers.

“We don’t have the luxury of that many officers to resolve crimes right away,” said Police Chief Stephen Ignacio.

The top brass admitted that the force is operating with significantly lower manpower levels than it ever has. “That is the sad reality,” he told The Guam Daily Post.

It is a frustrating reality for victims of crime who are waiting for police to bring closure to their cases.

An Agat woman, who wished not to be identified, was the victim of a burglary at her home in August when she caught a man stealing items from her home.

She returned home from the store and came face to face with the intruder, who was holding her bush cutter.

"When he ran and I finally went inside the house, I noticed that he took out our screen on our window and took my phone on our bed," she said.

A neighbor was able to snap a photo of the suspect as he fled, and the woman took to social media and was able to get the man’s identity that she and her neighbors shared with police.

"They told me they can't arrest him without another witness. I told them I had three witnesses including myself," she said. Her neighbors then went to the precinct to confirm the suspect's identity. "I thought they were going to do something about it," the woman said.

She made additional reports to police on at least three other occasions when she spotted the suspect at her child’s school and became frustrated that he still hadn’t been arrested.

Four months later, she was notified that the suspect had been arrested and charged in connection with multiple thefts.

"It was really frustrating. I knew he was going to do something else and when he finally did ... I was like, I don't know why police took that long to arrest him," she said.

Ignacio admits the department is struggling to meet the needs of the community with a shrinking workforce. Approximately 15 police officers have resigned or retired since January 2019.

“We’re losing officers to ... higher paying, entry-level jobs and others to retirement,” Ignacio said.

There are 23 police officer trainees scheduled to graduate in February and another 20 applicants are being vetted. Oral interviews were completed, and the department is working on background investigations and psychological evaluations with the hope of getting these new trainees on board by early February.

SUBHEAD:

Crime victim advocates

Ignacio said he is also working with the Office of the Attorney General, which receives federal funding through the Victims of Crimes Act to get victim advocates who can assist all crime victims.

Currently, federal funding provides for victim advocates for domestic violence and sexual assault victims.

“Victim advocates would help all crime victims, and this would be a place where the community can call and have direct communication with the police department with regard to the status of their case, whether it be a theft of a bush cutter or lawn mower, or something more serious,” he sad.

“The department is committed to improving relations with the community and improving communication between officers and victims of crimes,” he said.