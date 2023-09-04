A 20-year-old man who was the subject of a police search in connection to his alleged involvement in a May robbery turned himself in, according to the Guam Police Department.

Last Tuesday, the Criminal Investigation Division issued a wanted person flyer for Michael Ray Angelo Guzman, who authorities reported was last seen in Mangilao. On Sunday, Officer Berlyn Savella, GPD spokesperson, confirmed Guzman was in custody.

According to Savella, the suspect self-surrendered as of Saturday. No further details about the arrest were released by press time Sunday.

According to the wanted flyer, Guzman was sought “for questioning relative to a robbery investigation which occurred on May 15, 2023, along Route 10 and Bibic Street in Mangilao” near Song Market.

Guzman, who is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and between 120 and 130 pounds, last had been seen on foot along Laxmi Sharma Street and Route 10 in Mangilao, wearing black shorts, authorities stated.

Detectives warned the community not to approach him as he was believed to be avoiding authorities and may have fled if spotted. GPD stated he may have been armed.