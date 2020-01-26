The Guam Police Department is up against the clock trying to identify a woman who was found dead on Ramirez Street in Toto on Saturday around 6 p.m.

With no medical examiner on island to determine the exact cause of death and no leads on the woman's identity, police are pulling together resources from various agencies for help.

"When we can identify the body, it helps guide the investigation," said Chief of Police Steve Ignacio. "We suspect foul play was involved."

An autopsy would also include a forensic examination to determine if the woman was sexually assaulted. Police have not confirmed if the woman was clothed when she was found.

Detectives are canvassing the nearby area in hopes to find surveillance footage that may show the victim at nearby establishments before she died.

Police said people in the area discovered the lifeless woman on Saturday. The woman, believed to be in her 30s or 40s and of Micronesian descent, had no identification.

Her body was found in an area near large boulders that could only be accessed by pedestrians not vehicles.

Ignacio said police are still trying to find the property owners and have also reached out the Federated States of Micronesia consul general for assistance to help identify the victim.

Police are not releasing any details of the woman's condition, the types of injuries she may have sustained or how long she may have been there.

They're asking the public to come forward if they have any friends, loved ones, or know of anyone who has not been seen in the past two to three days. The public should call 475-8615.

For now the woman is considered a Jane Doe and GPD is working with the Guam National Guard that will provide an intelligence analyst, Guam Homeland Security and the Marianas Fusion Center, Department of Youth Affairs officers, and other agencies to expand their reach.