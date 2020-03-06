GPD takes 2 more students, one girl and one boy, into custody in bus stop beating

Guam Police Department’s Juvenile Investigation Section have taken two more students into custody for the bus stop beating case.

On March 4, investigators followed up on the assault complaint that occurred in Dededo involving students from Tiyan High School.

As a result of the follow up investigation, a 16-year-old girl was taken into custody and was charged for criminal facilitation and guilt established by complicity; and a 17-year-old boy was taken into custody on allegations of assault and guilt established by complicity. Both minors were issued a Noticed to Appear (NTA) before the Superior Courts of Guam’s Family Court and were released back to their parents.