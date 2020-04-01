Three men were arrested on Tuesday night for allegedly robbing a cashier at the Shell service station on Chalan San Antonio in Tamuning and running off with money, cigarettes and a case of beer.

Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said SWAT and patrol officers responded to a reported robbery just before 9 p.m..

A man had entered the store wearing a black shirt and walked around. A second man entered with a cloth covering his face carrying a knife and demanded money and cigarettes from the store attendant.

The man wearing the black shirt grabbed a case of beer and ran out of the store, according to Tapao.

Both men were seen running towards KFC in Tamuning.

Responding officers immediately saturated the area and were able to locate the suspects at the Hemlani Commercial Center Apartments in Tamuning. They were later transported to the Tumon Precinct Command for interviews and processing.

Akidro Setic, 24, was arrested and charged with robbery, use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, terrorizing and conspiracy.

Javick Chutaro, 20, was arrested and charged with robbery, conspiracy and theft.

Police also arrested Kunia Kiosi, 29, and charged him guilt established by complicity and conspiracy.