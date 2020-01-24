GPD to conduct DWI checkpoints

The Guam Police Department's Highway Patrol Division will conduct Driving While Intoxicated checkpoints starting Sunday, Jan. 26, and through the month February, according to a press release.

Areas of concentration for the DWI checkpoints include:

• Route 1 Marine Corps Drive, Dededo to Hagåtña;

• Route 14 Chalan San Vitores, Tumon

• Route 10 Vietnam Veterans Highway, Barrigada to Chalan Pago Route 16 Army Drive, Barrigada to Dededo

• Route 8 Purple Heart Memorial Highway, Maite to Barrigada Route 4 Chalan Kanton Tasi, Hagatna to Chalan Pago

GPD asks motorists to drive slowly when entering the checkpoint as officers will be situated along the roadways.

GPD also "reminds the community to designate a responsible sober driver when celebrating with adult beverages and recreational cannabis."