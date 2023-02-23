The Guam Police Department will sit before the 37th Guam Legislature's public safety committee to discuss a variety of topics addressing crime on island.

On Friday, Feb. 24, GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio and other leaders with the police force will participate in a roundtable discussion, as senators seek to find “answers, explanations and solutions” for public safety on island, Sen. Chris Barnett announced in a press release.

“The reality is our people are afraid and angry. That's never a good combination. As a government, we have a duty to make sure the island is safe for all to prosper in. The public safety committee is here to share the public's concerns, listen to GPD and do our part to help,” Barnett said. Barnett is the chairman of the legislative public safety committee.

Through informal meetings Barnett had with Ignacio in January, he learned the police department was short on officers, making it overwhelming for those on staff responding to the “free flow of crystal meth” and a “flood of meth-related crime in our villages,” according to the senator.

“Drugs are the root cause of the crime, so we've got to take swift action to put meth suppliers behind bars where they deserve to be for a long time,” Barnett said.

The committee will meet with GPD in the public hearing room at the Guam Congress Building in Hagåtña on Friday at 2 p.m. The topics of discussion will include:

• Status of crystal methamphetamine response and strategy.

• Call response times.

• Staffing.

• Recruitment and retention of officers.

• Robberies.

• Status updates on crime statistics, equipment and procurement.

• Use of K-9 units at Port Authority of Guam.

• Police corruption.

• Potential legislation or legislative assistance.

“What does GPD need us to do to be sure they can help that happen? Is it a bill? Tell us where to put more support, more attention or more money. That's what my colleagues on the public safety committee want to hear,” he added.