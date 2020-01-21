Guam police officers can expect more training to help them respond better to calls involving people with mental health problems.

"That's always been a challenge for police and for others in the community," said GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio. "There have been times we responded and there were things we could have done besides being physical and taking people into custody, not realizing at that time they were suffering from a mental health illness."

The chief said the problem has been longstanding for the department, but it's an issue that could soon be resolved with the assistance from the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center.

Form a mental health ‘crisis team’

"We are working with them to come up with a crisis team. If we do get a call and there is information that the person we are responding to is known or verified to have a mental health condition, then we can work with Guam Behavioral Health to be a part of the response," he said.

GBHWC director Therese Arriola said the training is needed "to better understand and better assist people with mental illness in the community so that we can approach the situation better."

Arriola said the idea came up several months ago through Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio's safety task force.

‘Get everybody trained’

"The key is to get everybody trained in the police department and those out there on the beat, because you don't know who is going to get sent to a 911 call," she said. "We are all trying to get on the same page. It's to make sure the right approaches happen, so they don't escalate the problem they are called to."

Arriola said the training first began with Guam Department of Education teachers, GPD will train at the end of the month, and training with other first responders will follow.

"That way, everybody has firsthand knowledge on the approach for those that need our help in a more sensitive and appropriate manner," she said.

GPD's general orders already include guidelines for managing people with mental illness and physical disability. They say officers need to ensure those suffering from physical and mental disabilities get needed help. This includes people going through things such as depression, social withdrawal, thought disorders, other behaviors and cognitive impairments.

GPD order: The mentally ill must be treated with extra care

The order states officers should be prepared to encounter a person with mental illness at any time and must take extra caution to ensure the person's rights are not violated and that the person understands what is occurring. Additionally the general order states officers should not touch them unless absolutely necessary, should speak calmly, use non-threatening body language, eliminate commotion, look for personal identification, prepare for lengthy interaction, shouldn’t rush unless there is an emergency, and shouldn’t get angry.