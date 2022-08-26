GPD to grow force by 12%

The Guam Police Department will grow by 12%, the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration said.

GPD will begin its 13th police officer trainee cycle and start the recruitment of retired police officers to help improve public safety and strengthen law enforcement, governor's spokesperson Krystal Paco-San Agustin said in a press release.

Twenty potential candidates were recruited through GPD job fairs held earlier this year, and will begin the new police trainee cycle in October.

"The launching of a new police cycle signals the growing strength of our command on public safety, and with our administration's historic investments in law enforcement, we continue working to drive down crime and protect Guam's families," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said the island can expect "more community patrols and presence" as a result of the cycle.

Retired

The second initiative that will help GPD's force grow is bringing retired police officers back to GPD. Chief Steve Ignacio said the retired officers will help "fill administrative roles at the department" so more officers can be out on the streets.

According to the release, Ignacio met with nine of the thirteen police retirees who have started the process that entails undergoing updated training to be brought up to speed on new rules in the department, as well as the law.

"We are committed to policies that will address these long-standing shortfalls that have existed for decades, not only on Guam, but nationwide. Our commitment to recruit, retain and pay a fair wage to these men and women who risk their lives for our safety is unwavering," Leon Guerrero said of the initiatives.