GPD to release details in Chalan Pago death investigation

Who was the man whose remains were found following a trash fire reported in Chalan Pago last month, and are investigators closer to catching a suspect?

That’s a question Guam Police Chief Stephen Ignacio and staff from his investigations bureau are expected to answer during a press conference scheduled for today.

Ignacio declined to provide details of what will be discussed after The Post contacted him Thursday afternoon.

An autopsy was performed on the unnamed victim earlier this month. The results have not yet been released.

On Jan. 29, the body of the man was found after a trash fire off Route 10 in Chalan Pago.

Investigators suspect his death was a result of foul play, Post files state.

A separate homicide investigation is ongoing after Patrick Ken Sakai was found dead on Jan. 23 at a ranch off Chalan Emsley in Yigo.

An autopsy report showed that Sakai was stabbed multiple times and suffered from blunt force trauma.

Detectives have yet to make an arrest in that case as well.