GPD: Toddler in car during drug transaction

Guam Police Department officers arrested a man and woman who were allegedly involved in a drug deal and a toddler was relinquished to Child Protective Services.

GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savilla said Criminal Investigation Division detectives were conducting a follow-up investigation in Dededo.

"Detectives came across two suspicious vehicles parked in the parking lot of a village store known to have been closed for several months," said Savilla. "CIS detectives observed an exchange between a male and female."

A toddler was also found to be in one of the vehicles while the transaction was taking place.

Police arrested Rodrigo Torres Cruz and Maria Evelyn Alano Dimla and both were charged with illegal possession of a controlled substance and distribution.

Dimla was also charged with child abuse.

An undetermined amount of crystal methamphetamine and cash was seized as a result of the investigation.