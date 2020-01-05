The officers of the Guam Police Department are trained to use force – lethal or not – whenever responding to a complaint, according to GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio.

"Just the mere presence with the officer in their police uniform is part of the use of force continuum. Then there is the verbal commands," said Ignacio. "Then there is the use of less than lethal force, like chemical mace or baton. And we have Tasers now. Then we have lethal force, which is the deploying of firearms."

The chief discussed the department's use of force after GPD released the information to The Guam Daily Post through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Internal affairs investigation

"The continuum is based on the situation and the appropriate response," he said. "We go from one extreme to the other. Unfortunately, in this line of police work, there is always going to be the perception from the community regarding the force that the officers use may not be justified or reasonable. But the officers are properly trained and we are trained to use the force necessary."

"It's in line by law and by the training they receive."

The policy is part of the guidelines authorities are using in the internal affairs investigation involving a police officer accused of assaulting a suspect in custody at Governor Joseph Flores Memorial Park on Dec. 3, 2019. A cellphone video circulating on social media appeared to show the officer punching a man who was already restrained and compliant.

The officer has since been placed on administrative leave with pay, while four other officers involved have been reassigned to police precincts away from Tumon.

Match force to level of resistance

"We will do the investigation, and it will be done fairly and impartially. When we are done, then we can determine what we can and cannot release, because it is also a personnel investigation," Ignacio said.

Police documents state basic guidelines in GPD's general order governing the use of force are in place, so that officers can be confident in exercising judgement while on the job.

It states that though use of force may be necessary in uncontrollable situations, it shall be progressive in nature. Officers would base the level of force on the resistance being given, and it is authorized only when an officer reasonably believes it is necessary to protect him- or herself, or others, from an immediate threat.

Officers are aware of the five levels to follow, from using cooperative controls to using deadly force. Unarmed tactics, which include actual physical contact, can be used when a suspect is passively resistant or they need prompting to comply, such as the use of pain compliance holds, escort position or pressure point control tactics.

An officer at this point can use contact controls that include strong or forceful soft hand, hand and arm holds, pressured physical movement of the suspect or removal, the general order states. If a suspect is actively resistant, then the officer may use techniques that include restraints, forced movement or other forms of rough physical force.

Cop may punch if suspect is threat

The general order also states that if a suspect is a threat, then the officer can use impact weapons, a hard fist, electronic control devices or other means to stop the aggression and get the suspect to comply.

"So that's one of the things we look into," Ignacio said. "Is the officer trained to use self-defense maneuvers, hand-to-hand combat? Some of them have gone through martial arts or jiujitsu classes. It just depends on when and what class they took."

The police chief said the criminal investigation at the Office of the Attorney General and the FBI's civil rights investigations also continue.