The Manuel B. & Maria L.G. Flores Foundation donated two sets of Class B uniforms that included shirts, trousers, patches, field caps and face masks to 24 police officer trainees.

The donations are worth more than $4,000.

The Guam Police Department's 11th Police Officer Trainee Cycle held an appreciation ceremony for board members on Friday, Jan. 8.

"The uniforms donated by the foundation are greatly appreciated by the men and women of the 11th Police Officer Trainee Cycle," Chief Stephen Ignacio stated.

"The Guam Police Department would like to thank the respective board members of the Manuel B. & Maria L.G. Flores Foundation for their kind donation."