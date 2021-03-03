GPD: Victim in Dededo auto-pedestrian crash not dead

The Guam Police Department said a man who was struck by a vehicle on Feb. 27 in Dededo did not die as initially announced.

On Feb. 28, GPD issued a media release regarding the investigation of what it said was a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that occurred by the 76 gas station in Dededo.

"The media release had indicated that the male victim was transported to Guam Regional Medical City for treatment and care and later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased," Tuesday's press release stated.

GPD's Highway Patrol Division had taken up the case for a follow-up investigation.

On Tuesday, traffic investigators learned that the male victim involved in the auto-pedestrian crash was not dead and is recovering from emergency surgery, the release stated.

The crash

The pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck on Marine Corps Drive.

A preliminary police report states that shortly before 10:30 p.m., a white Toyota T100 was traveling on the eastbound inner lane when it hit a male pedestrian, according to GPD.

This case is ongoing, GPD stated.