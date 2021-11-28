Criminals often use this time of year to get their hands on newly purchased items from shoppers getting ready for the holidays.

“A majority of the victims say they didn’t see it coming,” said Police Officer Berlyn Savella, Guam Police Department spokesperson.

Savella has been with the force for 19 years and knows all too well the vulnerabilities that many face while preparing for their celebrations.

“It’s just a constant reminder that during this time we are just going to be a bit more vigilant and aware of our surroundings,” she said.

GPD authorities have warned in Christmases past that thieves and robbers can get desperate during the holidays.

Savella encourages the community to stay focused to ensure everyone has a safe and happy holiday season.

“Safety doesn’t just start at the shopping level. It starts at home,” she said.

Savella offered the following tips for residents to keep their homes safe:

• Lock doors.

• Close and lock windows.

• Turn off the lights and stove.

• Make sure the outside of your home is clear of any opportunities for thieves.

• Be aware of your surroundings outside of your residence

Shopping with kids

She said it’s also a good idea to have a buddy system in place while out and about.

“Be cognizant of where you park. Look for well-lit areas. Let’s not flaunt the amount of money that we have as just an advisement. We recommend using ATMs during the days as opposed to the nighttime hours,” she said.

“Sometimes we don’t have babysitters and we take the children along with us. Let’s ensure we have a separation family plan. If we get separated from our children, let’s make sure our children understand that this is where we are going to meet or if they have a phone to make that call once they identify that they are lost.”

Savella added that shopping for gifts can be exhausting. So she reminds the community to keep those new purchases out of sight inside the car.

“Let’s ensure that we know where our keys are properly at when walking to the vehicle. Most of the times we may have our hands full with items just purchased. Just be mindful and cognizant that it can be taken away from us in the event there is someone whose interest is to attack you,” she said.

During the holidays, criminals’ motivation could be any of a number of things: They may not have the means to shop for holiday gifts like everyone else, or they may need to support a substance abuse habit or they may need the money because they can't afford food, she said.

Additionally, she advises the community to break down those gift boxes after the holidays to prevent potential thieves from targeting their homes.