An internal affairs investigation at the Guam Police Department will be launched after GPD Officer Dennis A.Q. Santos pleaded guilty Tuesday in the Superior Court of Guam to driving while impaired as a misdemeanor.

"I have been made aware he entered into a plea agreement regarding the incident back in 2018. We are waiting to receive a copy to determine if further action needs to be taken or if his assignment is appropriate," said GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio.

Santos was sentenced to one year in prison with all but six days suspended, which means he would still have to be confined for six days.

Ignacio declined to release the results of the first internal affairs investigation following Santos' arrest, stating it's a "personnel matter."

Ignacio told The Guam Daily Post on Wednesday that GPD will open another internal investigation to determine if the department should take disciplinary action against Santos since his conviction.

The court also suspended Santos' driver's license for six months. However, he would be allowed to drive for work.

“The defendant is a long-time law enforcement officer and knows better than to drink and drive. He is fortunate no one was seriously injured, but he placed the family in danger and left them without a vehicle," said Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown. "We took into account all of these factors, including input from the victims, in coming up with an agreement that punishes him more severely than a usual first-time offender but is still just.”

Santos was ordered to pay $12,153 to the victims and also must perform 150 hours of community service.

Santos is scheduled to be back in court on April 30.

On July 4, 2018, Santos, who was off-duty that night, had a blood-alcohol content level that was three times the legal limit when he ran a red light and crashed into a vehicle turning from Kmart onto Marine Corps Drive. He was in an unmarked official GPD vehicle at the time of the crash.