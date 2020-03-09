A 44-year-old man was arrested by police on Saturday night after he allegedly beat and dragged a woman in Mangilao.

Guam Police Department officers were called to a domestic disturbance just before 11 p.m. on Saturday. Witnesses reported seeing a man beating a woman in the Bank of Guam parking lot and dragging her to the parking lot of Payless in Mangilao, said GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao.

The man, identified as Brian William Elm, fled the scene and was later located at his home.

Elm was arrested and charged with assault and family violence.