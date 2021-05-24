GPD works to improve officer numbers

Guam Police Department Chief Stephen Ignacio admits that he continues to lose officers, even as he works to hire more to protect and serve the community.

"A lot of it is resignations," Ignacio said. "It's a challenge for the Guam Police Department to keep our officers. I think the common reason that we believe they are leaving is for better-paying jobs with better opportunities and better benefits."

It was an eye-opener for the chief when he received a resignation letter from an officer who graduated from the recent police academy. He said that the officer decided to instead take a federal law enforcement position that had better benefits and an attractive retirement plan.

"With the current retirement plan, an 18-year-old can join GPD today but will fall into the current retirement plan where he will have to work until he is 62 years old. That's almost two careers in other sectors of the government," Ignacio said. "I don't think it's reasonable and I don't think we want a bunch of 62-year-old police officers trying to pass a physical fitness test or trying to run around to take complaints or chase a robber."

He said talks are ongoing with lawmakers to prevent more officers from leaving after they complete their training.

GPD currently has 272 sworn officers, with 139 assigned to patrol Guam's streets.

The police department typically has more than 300 sworn officers.

Ignacio is optimistic he can get those numbers back up again.

"Even throughout the pandemic we were able to hire the next round of recruits. They are scheduled to go out for (on-the-job training) in August, so in a couple of months we are going to have 22 brand-new recruits out on the road again," he said. "We are working on the next round of hiring. We have the moneys available to hire 15 additional police officers."

GPD has projected a $1.2 million shortfall for fiscal year 2021.

"At this time, GPD is showing negative in two areas: Overtime and OVIS (official vehicle inspection safety) fuel costs," GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao told The Guam Daily Post when asked for an update on how the department is doing regarding its budget. "Shortfall of moneys is in the ability to procure contractual services for preventive maintenance for precinct and equipment repairs and purchase of supplies. GPD is trying to reallocate moneys for needed supplies, services and equipment."

Ignacio said the department is working with the Guam Department of Education to prepare for the upcoming school year, as more students will return to the classrooms in person. He said discussions are ongoing with school officials to improve security on the campuses.