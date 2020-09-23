GPD's Records & ID section reopens by appointment only

The Guam Police Department’s Records & Identification section will open for limited service starting today, Sept. 23, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Services to the public will only consist of:

• police clearances

• crash reports

• criminal & non-criminal abstract reports

All requests must be sent via email at records@gpd.guam.gov or call 475-8500 or 475-8506.

Walk-ins will not be entertained and all transactions will be by appointment only, GPD stated.

During your call, leave your full name, contact number, and type of police records you are requesting, as personnel will contact you by phone and may request additional information and schedule an appointment with further instructions.

All applicants must present a valid ID when retrieving documents and making payments for their documents.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, all applicants entering GPD’s Records and ID section will be required to wear a proper mask and have their temperature checked. Applicants will have to sanitize their hands and adhere to the recommended Centers for Disease Control and Prevention distancing Guidelines.

The Records & ID section will not be accepting new or renewal of firearms ID and registration of firearms at this time, according to GPD.